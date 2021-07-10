Ruben Navarrette: Playing politics on the border

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the state would be sending 25 troopers to the Texas border in late June.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is also sending state troopers. So, if some of these would-be refugees steal a car and speed down a highway in Texas, Ricketts and DeWine have it covered.

Before long, the patchwork down on the border is going to look like a U.N. peacekeeping force. When do the Belgians arrive?

Besides, I thought that securing the border was what the more than 19,000 U.S. Border Patrol agents were paid to do.

In 30 years of writing about immigration, I've interviewed many of these agents firsthand. I've heard them ask for the construction of better roads along the border, the latest tunnel detection equipment, better electronic surveillance systems and more sophisticated technology.

Not once have I heard any of them ask for backup from state troopers or the National Guard. That's not what they want. That's what arrogant but know-nothing politicians tell them they need.

Nevertheless, like other likely 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls, Noem seems to be betting that a hardline stance in favor of border security will help catapult her to the top tier of GOP contenders.