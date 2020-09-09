Ruben Navarrette: Pence changed tune on immigration

It would be a crime to assist an illegal immigrant to "remain in the United States ... knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such person is an alien who lacks lawful authority to reside in or remain in the United States."

All because Pence dared to come up with a comprehensive immigration reform bill that was as creative as it was controversial.

At the core of the controversy was the thorny question of what to do with the millions of illegal immigrants in this country who prop up portions of the U.S. economy. Rather than simply try to deport them all, and watch most of them come back, Pence devised a way for those people to remain in the United States.

The key was for the undocumented to humble themselves and acknowledge that they did something wrong by coming here illegally or overstaying a visa. If they did that, Pence reasoned, fair-minded conservatives would go along with the concept of allowing these people to stay put.

Pence recruited as an ally then-Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, and used her input to refine his idea. The Hutchison-Pence bill - which dropped in July 2006 -- required illegal immigrants in the United States to briefly return to their home country and register for work visas with the eventual opportunity to become U.S. citizens.