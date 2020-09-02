Ruben Navarrette: Old GOP was no pity party

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The official slogan of the Donald Trump-Mike Pence campaign of 2020 is: "Promises Made, Promises Kept."

But anyone who saw last week's Republican National Convention would think the campaign's real message is: "Victims Are Us."

These days, those on the right make up the party of the wronged. If you think the world has treated you unfairly, or your fellow Americans have been unkind, this is the club for you. If you agree with the Trump Justice Department -- under Attorney General William Barr -- that white people are being systematically discriminated against and kept out of Yale University in much the same way that James Meredith was barred from the University of Mississippi in the early 1960s for being Black, be sure to register as a Republican. Simply put, if your favorite beverage is "whine," the new (but not necessarily improved) GOP is where you belong.

Just listen to the folks on the presidential ticket.

"Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists, agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens," said President Donald Trump in accepting his party's nomination. "And this election will decide whether we will defend the American Way of Life, or whether we allow a radical movement to completely dismantle and destroy it."