Ruben Navarrette: Obama capitalized on fear

Psychologically, it's fear of change, fear of the unknown and fear of those who are different. Culturally, it's fear of a foreign language becoming the national language and fear that immigrants won't assimilate. Economically, it's fear that immigrants might take jobs from U.S. workers and fear that employers might hire immigrants as an excuse to keep wages lower than they should be. And politically, it's fear that immigrants, once naturalized as U.S. citizens, will register to vote against your party and your slate of candidates.

Obama understands fear. But -- surprise -- only as the concept relates to him and how he has been victimized by it.

In April 2008, during the Democratic primary, Obama told supporters at a San Francisco fundraiser that he would be doing better with White working-class Democrats in the Rust Belt if not for the fact that so many of them were fearful. In recorded remarks later seized upon by Hillary Clinton as an example of her opponent's "elitism," Obama said of these voters: "They get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren't like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations."

And, in his new memoir, "A Promised Land," Obama surmised that it was fear that drove nearly 63 million Americans to vote for Donald Trump in 2016.