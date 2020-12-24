Ruben Navarrette: Newsom picks winner

This was always going to be Newsom's decision to make. And sure, the Padilla choice makes sense six ways from Sunday. The governor -- who needed a win in 2020 almost as much as Latinos did, since COVID-19 has been brutal to both -- gets to make history, and add some diversity to the Senate with a respectable choice who has already run, and won, statewide.

Even so, I confess, as a cynical journalist who has been toiling away at my trade even longer than Padilla has been hammering away at his, I didn't think this day would come.

Once African Americans made it clear a few weeks ago that they believed the seat was their private property and that a Black woman should only be replaced by a Black woman, I thought Latinos were going to get a lump of coal in their stocking.

After all, that's what we usually get from a Democratic Party whose dominant color scheme resembles a television set in the 1950s -- Black and White. Once the quest to fill the Senate seat became about racial politics, and the Black-brown competition flared up, I was sure we were going to get passed over. Again.