Ruben Navarrette: New policy, familiar look

The U.S. immigration debate is a house of lies. And some policy changes can be terribly deceptive.

Last week, the Biden administration unveiled a modified immigration enforcement plan. Frontline Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who hunt for undocumented immigrants in the interior -- and by extension, also Border Patrol agents who patrol la frontera -- have been told to stand down by their boss, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

More precisely, U.S. immigration agents have been encouraged to not aggressively pursue, detain and arrest those undocumented immigrants who do not pose a danger. Instead -- in Mayorkas' words -- agents "focus on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security."

Agents are also supposed to take note of how long someone has lived in the United States and concentrate on removing those who entered in the last year.

To some Americans, this policy will seem like a common-sense allocation of resources. To others, it will come across as anarchy and open borders.

It's tough to argue that the borders are open when the Biden deportation-industrial complex just removed more than 7,000 Haitians in less than three weeks. The border doesn't get any more closed than that.