Ruben Navarrette: Neglect killed Castro candidacy

Among the confused were baby boomers, many of whom believe they are the most enlightened people in the world. Too bad their worldview is outdated. They think that because they were part of the March on Washington or rode with the Freedom Riders, they're experts on race and diversity. But they're trapped in a black-and-white paradigm. Talk to them about Latinos, who now outnumber African Americans in the United States, and their heads explode. They just don't have the bandwidth to go through that seminar again.

My favorite politician of all time, Robert F. Kennedy, had it right. On June 6, 1966 -- almost exactly two years before he was assassinated -- he delivered the speech of his life, at the University of Cape Town in South Africa. In it, Kennedy quoted Niccolò Machiavelli, the famous Italian philosopher, who wrote in his seminal book, "The Prince": "It ought to be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things."

It's easy to do what I do, sit in the stands and throw darts. My friend climbed into the arena. He led the way in introducing a new order of things, which is always difficult and perilous and uncertain. Yet, he held on to his dignity.

Bravo, Julian -- and gracias. You made history. You made our people proud. And, no matter what anyone says, you made a difference.

Ruben Navarrette writes for the Washington Post.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0