Ruben Navarrette: Missing the boat on CRT

As a Mexican American, I marvel at the brazenness of White men who unflinchingly discuss topics they know nothing about.

That includes critical race theory. Many of those who despise CRT don't have the foggiest idea what it is.

Let's start with what it is not It is not a way for people of color to settle the score by portraying White people as racist villains who are privileged, entitled and fragile.

If only the opponents of CRT didn't sound so privileged, entitled and fragile.

That's the profile of Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. During a recent appearance on the podcast "The Interview" with Hugh Hewitt," Rufo simplistically defined CRT as "an ideology that maintains that the United States is fundamentally racist" and "that the world can be divided into 'oppressor' and 'oppressed' based on skin color."

Hewitt -- who described himself as being from "World War I of race theory, which is back in the day of affirmative action (and) counting by race" -- insisted that every "race issue" could be tied to CRT.

If they define the term that broadly, White males are going to need a bigger glass of "whine."