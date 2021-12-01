Ruben Navarrette: Mexico focusing on Mexico

He addressed the issue at a press conference in Mexico before meeting with Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the North American Leaders' Summit at the White House on Nov. 18.

"If legislators from one party block this initiative, we will call them out at a later time in a respectful manner," he warned. "We will make it known from here that legislators from one party did not help something that is just and humanitarian."

AMLO was careful to mind his manners while on U.S. soil. He told the Mexican press that he would not repeat the threat to U.S. lawmakers -- which was reported by the daily Mexican newspaper Reforma -- while in the United States "out of respect for the sovereignty of that country."

At the press conference in Mexico, AMLO also asked Congress to consider the contributions and influence of Mexicans in the United States.

"U.S. legislators should not forget and our migrant brothers should be conscious that there are 38 million Mexicans in the United States," he said.

The only way that AMLO gets to "38 million Mexicans" in the United States is if he's counting the millions of Mexican-Americans who live here -- people like me. And we don't take our marching orders from him.

If AMLO wants to protect the rights of Mexicans, and ensure they have more opportunities, the time to do all that is before they leave Mexico.

Ruben Navarrette writes for the Washington Post.

