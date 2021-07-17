Ruben Navarrette: Merit, diversity and real progress

I'm eager to plunge into the controversy at ESPN involving two female hosts, race, and what some call the imposter syndrome.

But first, let me share a story.

As a journalist, I've asked so many questions of other people over the years that I rarely get stumped when one is put to me. But it does happen.

Last summer, during the pandemic lockdown, a friend and television journalist brought a film crew to my home for an interview. On camera, we talked about a good many things -- from immigration policy to public education.

Then came this: "Do you think you were hired as a syndicated columnist because you're Latino?"

It's a fair question. The last time I counted, of the several dozen nationally syndicated columnists in the country, only five of us are Latino. The figure is close to 6%. The U.S. population is nearly 20% Latino. The industry can do better. These days, diversity is a business necessity.

It's natural to wonder if being an anomaly gives one a leg up in the hiring process. I myself have seen this benefit conservatives who were quickly hired onto newspaper editorial boards on which liberals were overly represented.