Ruben Navarrette: Looking to hire a unicorn

However, Hostin quickly added a qualifier.

"I also believe it's really important to not have someone on the panel who spreads misinformation, who adheres to the big lies, who is an anti-vaxxer, because I think that's dangerous," she said.

In other words: No Donald Trump supporters or anyone who thinks the 2020 presidential election was stolen. No one who is critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the president. No one who questions the claims, sound bites and balderdash that sometimes flow from the Democratic Party.

I've watched the show. And I've done television commentary on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC for almost 30 years.

Make no mistake. The "conservative" seat at that table is a dangerous place to be no matter who sits in it. Whoever gets the gig will be picked on from the start from her "morally superior" counterparts. She can stand up to the bullies, but she had better do it with a smile. Only liberals can sneer.

For the most part, the co-hosts are likely to keep the conversation civil. Politics isn't everything, after all. Producers are likely to choose someone who can relate to her colleagues in other ways.