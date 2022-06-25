Ruben Navarrette: Liberal support fraying

With 62 million Latinos in this country, you would think that non-Latinos might have picked up a thing or two about us.

Nope. The level of ignorance is profound. Neither of the political parties understands us, and the media and pundits are just as clueless as the politicos.

Still, no one could miss this monster of a story: On June 14, there was a political earthquake, and the epicenter was Texas.

Mayra Flores has the kind of biography that liberals love to show off. Well, normally that is. Born in Mexico, Flores immigrated legally with her parents at 6 years old, worked in the fields with her family, went to college at South Texas College, and became a respiratory care practitioner who heroically helped elderly patients and others with chronic respiratory issues battle COVID-19.

But we won't hear liberals brag about this rendition of the American dream, because -- despite growing up around scores of Mexican American Democrats -- this Dreamer is a Republican.

Flores is also now an elected member of Congress. Last week, she shocked the political world by winning a special election in TX-34, a South Texas Congressional district that is overwhelmingly Democratic and 84% Latino.

Lesson No. 1: In the Southwest, "Latino" usually means Mexican or Mexican American. When you hear about how Latinos have become a "swing vote" that is in play for Republicans, folks aren't talking about Cuban Americans in Florida who usually vote Republican or Puerto Ricans in New York who tend to support Democrats. The "swing" is made up of the Mexicans and Mexican Americans who represent more than 60% of the U.S. Latino population.

Much has been said in recent days about the Latino vote by pundits on the East Coast -- which feels like a million miles from South Texas. Take it from an actual Mexican American journalist based in the Southwest: A lot of what you've heard is wrong.

Because liberals are incapable of admitting they've made mistakes, they're shrugging off Flores' win as an aberration. Meanwhile, the Republicans -- who had this Latino support basically fall into their lap -- actually believe that Latinos saw something of value that attracted them to the GOP.

In fact, a lot of Latinos did see something they liked. It wasn't Republican policies, most of which are ghastly and created by White people for the benefit of other White people. These days, what Latinos really like about Republicans is that they are, by definition, not Democrats.

How did Democrats run off Latinos, and give an opening to Republicans?

First, Democrats ignored, neglected and forgot about us. Second, President Joe Biden is persona non grata; last month, a Quinnipiac poll found that only 26% of Latinos approved of the job that Biden is doing, while 60% disapproved. Third, the White House is catching the blame for inflation and high gas prices, both of which are crushing Latinos who just want to be able to spend less money driving to work than they actually earn at work. Fourth, Democrats have a lame and lazy one-color-fits-all strategy that lumps together Latinos and African Americans when we're different. Fifth, Democrats push issues that turn off many Latinos -- from defunding the police to defending the teaching of critical race theory to declaring climate change our nation's greatest challenge.

The GOP is the beneficiary. Catch this irony. For decades, Republicans were opposed to welfare because they couldn't abide the idea of getting something for nothing. Now, Republicans are that someone: They're getting Latino votes by default without lifting a finger.

Of course, Democrats got the same free ride for nearly 30 years. In 1994, the California GOP put evil on the ballot. Proposition 187 threatened to deny undocumented immigrants and their U.S.-born children access to public schools, social programs and non-emergency health care. As a result, these days, in a state that is now 40% Latino, if you want to see an elephant, you better visit a zoo.

All that winning made Democrats terribly complacent, and mediocre to the bone. A lack of competition will do that.

Now Republicans face the peril of repeating Democrats' mistakes. The right may think that it can treat Latino support as an entitlement and keep its focus on the angry White voters -- including the insurrectionist wing -- who comprise their base. They seem to honestly believe that Latinos found their way to the GOP because the party has great candidates, strong ideas and sound policies.

Speaking of dreamers.

Ruben Navarrette writes for the Washington Post.

