Ruben Navarrette: Least we can do to honor troops is to tell the truth

In the fog of war, the little things seem bigger. Such as a commander in chief glancing at his watch. Is that a little thing, or a big thing?

It depends -- on whether the president who glanced belongs to your party, or the opposing one.

In 1992, Republicans thought it was unfair that Democrats criticized former President George H.W. Bush for looking at his watch during an important presidential debate with Bill Clinton and Ross Perot.

Today, they think it's completely fair to criticize President Joe Biden for looking at his watch during a ceremony for the fallen military personnel killed in Afghanistan.

Democrats, no doubt, feel the opposite about both incidents of watch glancing.

Then there are the unanswered questions.

Did the Taliban -- who were responsible for security on the roads leading to the airport -- intentionally let pass the suicide bomber who produced so much death and destruction?

If so, they are accomplices to the murder of Americans. They are an enemy of the United States of America, and they should be treated as such. If not, then the Taliban are so inept and so incompetent that they don't have a prayer of governing Afghanistan.