Ruben Navarrette: Law, order and individuals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We Americans sure do love our freedom. Unfortunately, this includes the freedom to act like idiots. And lately, that particular freedom has been exercised enthusiastically by members of the anti-shutdown militia.

Apparently, Americans don't have to obey laws that they don't agree with. If you listen to talk radio or watch Fox News, you've probably heard about how the governors of all 50 states -- both Democrats and Republicans -- conspired to violate the Constitution with a blatant power grab.

You remember studying the Constitution in middle school. Who could forget the preamble, with its intent to "secure the blessings of liberty" ... to play golf, get haircuts, lounge on the beach or eat in restaurants?

I miss the strict constructionist Republicans. They talked a good game about interpreting the Constitution as written without getting creative. Where did they go?

These days, in our self-serve culture, everyone is a constitutional scholar. The duty of determining which laws are legitimate falls not on the courts but on us. It's up to citizens to decide whether to follow laws. We decide which executive orders -- at the federal or state level -- have the force of law.