Ruben Navarrette: Law, order and individuals
View Comments

Ruben Navarrette: Law, order and individuals

{{featured_button_text}}
Ruben Navarrette Jr.

We Americans sure do love our freedom. Unfortunately, this includes the freedom to act like idiots. And lately, that particular freedom has been exercised enthusiastically by members of the anti-shutdown militia.

Apparently, Americans don't have to obey laws that they don't agree with. If you listen to talk radio or watch Fox News, you've probably heard about how the governors of all 50 states -- both Democrats and Republicans -- conspired to violate the Constitution with a blatant power grab.

You remember studying the Constitution in middle school. Who could forget the preamble, with its intent to "secure the blessings of liberty" ... to play golf, get haircuts, lounge on the beach or eat in restaurants?

I miss the strict constructionist Republicans. They talked a good game about interpreting the Constitution as written without getting creative. Where did they go?

These days, in our self-serve culture, everyone is a constitutional scholar. The duty of determining which laws are legitimate falls not on the courts but on us. It's up to citizens to decide whether to follow laws. We decide which executive orders -- at the federal or state level -- have the force of law.

This new order suits well the scofflaws previously known as law-and-order conservatives. These are the whiners who think the rules don't apply to them, just to everyone else. These are the folks who are dying to get back to making money, even if we move too quickly and more people die. These are the folks who think the only laws worth following are the ones they agree with.

In California, which is inching toward reopening, we actually have county sheriffs who must have been absent the day they taught "law enforcement" at the academy. Eager to side with the anti-shutdown mob, perhaps with an eye toward reelection, these sworn officers recently declared that they will no longer enforce the March 19 shutdown order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

What a splendid example they're setting. This is a spectacle we'll remember the next time these local sheriffs -- who are, because they have to run for office, part cop and part politician -- want to tell the rest of us that we have a moral obligation to follow other laws, even if we don't consider them valid.

Some of the renegades even quote the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. about how we all have a moral responsibility to defy an immoral law.

Of course, they always forget that King wrote those words from a jail cell in Birmingham, Alabama, in the 1960s. The good reverend went to jail for that principle, just as Henry David Thoreau did a century earlier when he refused to pay the Massachusetts poll tax to protest The U.S.-Mexican War. Civil disobedience was never intended to be a "get out of jail free" card.

This isn't just some harmless academic debate. Idiocy has consequences. Some people are so stubborn, and so self-centered, that their pride won't let them accept the obvious:

When everyone thinks they're an expert on infectious diseases because they took biology in high school, you're going to see a lot more spreading of those diseases. When everyone thinks they're a doctor because they never miss an episode of "Chicago Med," we're going to wind up with a lot of sick people.

That's where we are.

Pro-business conservatives are touting Georgia as a success story because, a month after reopening much of its economy, the state has not experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases. In fact, the curve has flattened.

Those folks aren't as eager to talk about states like Texas and North Carolina, where the number of coronavirus cases is increasing. That happens when people don't wear masks or maintain social distance.

Nor will you hear folks on the right talk about Arkansas, where a recent high school pool party that "everybody thought was harmless" -- as Gov. Asa Hutchinson put it -- has fueled what the governor acknowledges is now a second peak of coronavirus cases in the state. Again, no masks and no social distance. Going forward, Hutchinson is urging Arkansans to be safe and "disciplined" at the same time.

Speaking of idiots. Discipline? If those who chomped at the bit to break out of quarantine knew anything about discipline, they would not have busted down the barricades to begin with. They'd still be watching Netflix and ordering takeout.

Get ready for "Coronavirus, The Sequel." Just when you thought it was safe to leave the house, it's not. Because this was never about the government. It's always been about the individual. And wherever you go, there you are.

Ruben Navarrette writes for the Washington Post.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: White people need to speak out against senseless killings of black people
Columnists

Commentary: White people need to speak out against senseless killings of black people

As a child, I grew up in abject poverty with our family being evicted often. A number of times I found myself in a poor African American neighborhoods or public housing. During those times, I was often the only white child in my class. I can say in total honesty, I was never happier as a child than when I was in those neighborhoods, housing projects or those classrooms. Ever. During the rare ...

Commentary: Twitter waited three years too long to enforce its rules on Trump
Columnists

Commentary: Twitter waited three years too long to enforce its rules on Trump

President Donald Trump has finally goaded Twitter into starting the fight that Trump has been itching to have. Unfortunately for the social media giant, it's a fight Twitter cannot win anymore - and one that Trump and his allies do not want to end. Over the course of his term, the president has flouted Twitter's terms of service countless times with impunity as he's used the platform to launch ...

+3
Commentary: Why presidents shouldn't choose their vice presidents
Columnists

Commentary: Why presidents shouldn't choose their vice presidents

It's clear from Jared Kushner's sticky little fingerprints and crayon scratchings all over the country's domestic and foreign policy that he's President Donald Trump's right-hand man. Why else would Trump put him in charge of Middle East peace, criminal justice reform and the 2020 campaign all at the same time? Kushner follows in a long line of such advisers tracing back to Alexander Hamilton ...

Commentary: The love-hate relationship between restaurants and delivery services
Columnists

Commentary: The love-hate relationship between restaurants and delivery services

The COVID-19 health crisis has had a devastating effect on the nation's restaurant industry. According to a National Restaurant Association survey taken April 20, 8 million of the nation's 11 million restaurant workers are currently unemployed. Hundreds of thousands of restaurants have closed, and one in five will not reopen. For the remaining restaurants, delivery sales have increased from ...

+2
Commentary: George W. Bush: We rise or fall together — and we are determined to rise
Columnists

Commentary: George W. Bush: We rise or fall together — and we are determined to rise

This is a solemn and challenging time in the life of our nation and world. A remorseless, invisible enemy threatens the elderly and vulnerable among us - and some of the healthiest, too. It challenges our sense of safety, security and community. Our children are separated from their teachers and their friends in a way that is hard for them to understand. Many have lost loved ones, jobs and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News