Ruben Navarrette: Latino voters wield power

I've written about the Latino vote for 30 years, and I've been a Latino voter for longer than that.

So lately I've been asked why Joe Biden has such a big problema with Latino voters, as well as why President Donald Trump is poised to do well with people that he often mistakes for piñatas.

Both trends make sense to me, even as a Latino Never Trumper. In fact -- although many commentators have recently noted that Biden's Latino support is falling, while Trump's stock with Latinos is on an uptick -- I saw this hurricane coming a few months ago. Back in May, I wrote about how many Latinos don't like the former vice president or consider him their amigo.

Latinos are all about relationships. Biden doesn't have one with us, and he never has. Even with his half century in elective office, it's difficult to name a single piece of legislation that Biden has authored that specifically benefited Latinos.

Latinos' apathy toward Biden has been hard to miss -- even before they were largely left off the agenda last month at the virtual Democratic National Convention.