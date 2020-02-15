Ruben Navarrette: In praise of Limbaugh

I have friends on the left, and critics on the right. I also have friends on the right, and critics on the left.

Perhaps everyone should sit down for this column.

I hope I'm at the right meeting. My name is Ruben, and I'm a "dittohead." In fact, I have been addicted to a certain radio talk show for nearly 30 years.

Blame it on my roots. I was born and raised in the conservative farm country of Central California. After going to college in New England, I couldn't wait to get back to the land of pickup trucks, work boots and gun racks.

And, in those parts, there is only one thing on radio worth listening to: "The Rush Limbaugh Show."

So, I'm sad that Limbaugh -- the nation's most listened-to radio personality and a longtime cigar aficionado -- has late-stage lung cancer. And I'm pleased that President Trump recently awarded the host the Presidential Medal of Freedom in honor of an inspiring life, remarkable career and job well done.