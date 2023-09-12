I earned two degrees from Harvard, so trust me when I tell you this about my alma mater: It’s not good at taking orders -- especially from those it considers dishonest or blinded by politics.

So, if university officials think you’re wrong, don’t expect them to salute and fall in line. John Harvard doesn’t roll like that.

It’s difficult to think of any institution that’s been more wrong lately than the Supreme Court. At the end of June, six conservative justices -- in a pair of cases brought by the right-wing activist group Students for Fair Admissions, against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina -- brushed aside the facts and the law and let politics guide them in striking down affirmative action in college and university admissions. The justices bought into the fantastical argument that Asians -- who account for just over 6% of the U.S. population but more than 20% of undergraduates at many top schools and a stunning 42.2% at the University of California at Berkeley -- are the new oppressed minority on college campuses.

At Harvard, in the fall of 2021, Asians made up 18.3% of undergraduates. At UNC, the figure is about 11%, with Latinos and African Americans each accounting for around 8.6%.

Given those numbers, you have to admit: The snake oil that Students for Fair Admissions is selling -- with the help of its allies on the Supreme Court -- amounts to a really bizarre definition of discrimination.

Be that as it may, this is where we’ve arrived. And many parents in America probably assume we’re entering a whole new world in college and university admissions.

That’s adorable. But, on many campuses, don’t be surprised if the new world looks a lot like the old one.

In a video hours after the Supreme Court decision was announced -- and just two days before officially taking office as Harvard president -- Claudine Gay referenced the school’s long battle to preserve diversity: “For nearly nine years, Harvard vigorously defended our admissions process and our belief that we all benefit from learning, living and working alongside people of different backgrounds and experiences.” Gay acknowledged that the court’s decision “will change how we pursue the educational benefits of diversity.” But, she pledged, “our commitment to that work remains steadfast.”

Through its decision, the six conservative justices sent Harvard and other schools a message. Now with another college admissions season on the horizon, Harvard is likely to send one back.

If this act of defiance comes to pass, it will be subtle and clever.

There is a loophole in the court’s decision, put there by Chief Justice John Roberts, a graduate of Harvard Law School. Harvard’s lawyers are probably already devising a workaround that allows the school to practice business as usual to achieve diversity.

In his decision, Roberts made clear that schools are not expressly forbidden from giving special consideration to students who discuss in their application - for instance, through their personal essay - how their race or ethnicity has affected their life. He offered a fig leaf by stating that when a student references, for instance, having overcome discrimination, admissions officers should focus on the student’s character and personal attributes, not skin color. As the decision puts it, any favorable treatment of the student by the admissions process must be tied to “his or her experiences as an individual - not on the basis of race.”

How do the courts - or anyone for that matter - police an admissions process that is, at its core, a series of private deliberations?

The possible workarounds are endless. Harvard could encourage students to use the essay to share an instance of how they overcame a challenge presented by their “background” or “upbringing.” It could require applicants to attach a photograph of themselves to their applications, as some universities have done in the past. It could intensify its recruitment efforts at high schools that are predominantly Black or Latino.

Conservatives on the Supreme Court tried to lock a door, but the chief justice -- for whatever reason -- left behind a key.