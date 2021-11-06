Ruben Navarrette: Hardly profiles in courage

A few days earlier, while in Rome for a meeting with G20 leaders, Biden ignored another question about the alleged plan. The president looked away from the reporter and scratched his forehead.

Meanwhile, at ACLU headquarters in Manhattan, you can bet there is more head-scratching going on as a result of Biden's defensiveness.

In a statement, Romero suggested Biden needed to catch up to his own administration. He also demanded that the Democrat right the wrongs of the Trump administration - as Biden has promised to do.

"President Biden may not have been fully briefed about the actions of his very own Justice Department as it carefully deliberated and considered the crimes committed against thousands of families separated from their children as an intentional governmental policy," Romero told Fox News.

"But if he follows through on what he said," he cautioned, "the president is abandoning a core campaign promise to do justice for the thousands of separated families."