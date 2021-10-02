Ruben Navarrette: Haitians test U.S. resolve

When Americans get in each other's faces over how we should treat the stranger, as we tend to do, it often seems as if our country is about to have a breakdown.

But the thousands of Haitians who took Lady Liberty up on her engraved invitation and traveled for months from South America for a stab at a new life in this land of second chances could offer us a breakthrough.

In a divided country where people retreat to safe spaces and "unfriend" those with different views, liberals and conservatives should be able to agree on this much: The Biden administration needs to reverse course and welcome back the Haitian migrants that it hastily expelled.

For liberals, this is a chance to ditch platitudes and moral superiority and back up their "wokeness" with concrete action. Instead of virtue signaling and thinking themselves better people, they can help others live better lives.

For conservatives, this is an opportunity to see up-close how patriots are made, by welcoming migrants and refugees and giving them a redemption for which they will be eternally grateful to the United States.

This is the argument that our elected officials should make. Granted, that might be difficult to do when they're hiding under their desks.