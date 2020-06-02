Ruben Navarrette: Gulf exists between police, public

Chauvin was a veteran officer with a long "rap sheet" of at least 18 citizen complaints who had been disciplined only twice. The system coddled him and gave him plenty of second chances. Someone needed to send the message to this guy early in his career that there would be zero tolerance for a police officer who abused his power. Not everyone is cut out to wear the badge. Obviously, Chauvin was not suited for this job.

Some of my African American friends will disagree. They'll claim that Chauvin was perfectly suited for the job because all cops are violent racists who -- as one told me -- "hunt" and "lynch" black people. Hyperbole doesn't help anyone, and anyone who thinks that needs to meet more cops.

There are plenty of good ones who want nothing more than to make it home safe and hug their kids when their shift is over. Being a cop was always a crappy job, and it still is.

And people like Chauvin make the job even more difficult and more dangerous for the good cops. The vast majority of police officers might -- in a decade on the job -- interact with thousands of civilians, of all colors, and never wind up on video suffocating someone with their knee.