Ruben Navarrette: Giving credit where it's due

It's unbearable when hardcore partisans act like their team can do no wrong while insisting that the other team can do nothing right.

Both political parties play this game, and it grates on those of us in the sensible center who understand that no party has a monopoly on wisdom, efficiency and leadership. And even failed presidencies can succeed at some things.

Both parties -- and every elected official -- have good moments and bad ones. And we should acknowledge all of it.

With the presidential election less than eight months away, COVID-19 will get a vote.

Americans will soon elect (or re-elect) a commander in chief who will have to shepherd us through what President Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders have correctly described as a war.

Where is Franklin D. Roosevelt when we need him? Has anyone seen Harry Truman?

To make the right decisions about who should lead us through our new reality, Americans need clarity. And that requires honesty.

One of the more dishonest elements of our media commentary -- and, for that matter, much of our citizenry -- is that too many of us stubbornly refuse to give credit where its due.