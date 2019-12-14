Ruben Navarrette: Gabrielle Union in tough spot

That's how it is with "success." From the outside, all some people see are the roses: the opportunity, the job, the paycheck, the seat at the table. It's on the inside that you find the thorns: the extra scrutiny, the lost promotions, the suspicion by colleagues that you'll get on a soapbox, the fear by your community that you're going to sell them out.

Part of you just wants to be a generic brand that sits on the shelf alongside all the other products. You can imagine someone saying: "I'm not a woman running for president. I'm a candidate for president who happens to be a woman."

Yet you can't shake the feeling that you have a responsibility to carry the banner and speak up for those who aren't in the room. You tell yourself that, if you don't say something, no one else will either, and nothing will ever change.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's a lose-lose proposition. You're likely to get pummeled either way.

Union sure took a beating after she signed on to be a judge for the 14th season of "America's Got Talent."

Look, I don't know why Union was fired. And neither do you. The actress has her take. Simon Cowell -- a fellow judge and the show's executive producer -- saw things differently.