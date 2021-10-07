Ruben Navarrette: From big tent to circus

Over the last three decades, Americans have witnessed the gradual erosion of our civility and maturity due to corrosive politics. If you've ever wondered what it would look like when we hit rock bottom, now we know. We're there.

And it was, of all things, the debate over an infrastructure bill that took us to the bottom.

I would have put my chips on guns, abortion or immigration. When did fixing roads, repairing bridges and modernizing airports get to be so controversial? It was probably around Election Day 2020, when Joe Biden was elected president as a moderate despite opposition from progressives, and then he proceeded to govern by attempting to please both factions.

Biden, who has been in politics since 1973, should have known better. Trying to make everyone happy only makes everyone angry.

So what does rock bottom in our political discourse look like? It looks like left-wing protesters harassing Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona on Sunday and chasing her into a bathroom stall at Arizona State University, where the freshmen senator has taught since 2003.

The entire sophomoric episode was -- naturally -- videotaped and posted on social media. The zealots probably thought they were embarrassing Sinema; they have no idea that the joke is on them.