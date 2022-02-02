Ruben Navarrette: Freedom and consequences

To navigate the kerfuffle at the four-way intersection of race, wokeness, freedom and cancel culture, you don't need a law degree. Common sense will do.

What should University of Pennsylvania's law school do about Amy Wax, a tenured professor who has uttered some outrageous things?

Wax has claimed without proof that Black law students underperform. But her devotion to merit doesn't prevent her from wanting to limit the immigration of Asians who overperform.

Last month, she told Brown University Professor Glenn Loury that she worries about the "danger of the dominance of an Asian elite" that threatens to "change the culture."

When Loury asked what was the harm in having a bunch of high-achieving Asian immigrants "enlivening society," Wax responded: "Well … does the spirit of liberty beat in their breasts?"

Later, in a written response to a listener, she wrote: "As long as most Asians support Democrats and help to advance their positions, I think the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration."

Do they still teach logic in law school? There is no trace of it here.

In a 2017 episode of Loury's podcast, Wax said: "I don't think I've ever seen a Black student graduate in the top quarter of the class, and rarely, rarely, in the top half. I can think of only one or two students who scored in the top half of my required first-year course."

Wax acknowledged that her thesis was based on anecdotal evidence, because a student's academic record is a "closely guarded secret."

At the time of those remarks, Penn Law School Dean Theodore "Ted" Ruger told the student newspaper that Wax was way off-base. African American students have indeed graduated at the top of the class at Penn Law, he said.

Now that Wax has stuck her other foot in her mouth, Ruger is fed up. Citing complaints, he wants to determine if Wax's comments are "having an adverse and discernible impact on her teaching and classroom activities."

The result might be anything from a salary reduction to outright termination for what the faculty handbook terms "just cause."

This situation screams out for common sense.

Like this: Just because Americans have a constitutional right to not have the federal government infringe upon their freedom of speech does not mean that this right is transferable to the private sector and that private institutions should allow people to spread fear, hate, prejudice or untruths without consequences.

And this: When the question is whether a tenured professor at a private law school can be disciplined or even dismissed for making racist comments outside the classroom, the original job description counts for a lot. Teachers should teach facts, not preach fear.

And this: Teaching law is no civil servant job. A professor serves at the pleasure of the university, even if the professor has tenure. The employment contract is voluntarily entered into by both parties, and it can be exited by either party. If the university must pay damages, so be it.

And this: Colleges and universities have an absolute right to protect their carefully constructed billion-dollar brand by distancing themselves from those who hurt their name. The professor is free to get hired elsewhere or start a blog or create a podcast or shout atop a soapbox.

And finally this: Condemnations of "cancel culture" are deliciously ironic coming from White conservatives who -- on issues like urban crime or illegal immigration -- stress the need for people to be accountable for their actions and take responsibility for misdeeds. Do they no longer believe that?

University of Pennsylvania's law school should fire Wax. Not because she said something awful, or hurt someone's feelings, or disturbed "the woke."

Rather, Wax should be dismissed for the same reason that no institution of learning should have on the payroll someone who denies that the Holocaust ever occurred.

Teaching at an Ivy League school is a sweet gig. But, like everything else, it comes with strings. The job is to teach facts, not spread falsehoods. By spewing misinformation, Wax broke the bargain and destroyed her credibility to teach actual subjects. In return, the university is now entitled to void the agreement and pay the damages.

Wax ought to be canceled -- in the name of truth.

Ruben Navarrette writes for the Washington Post.

