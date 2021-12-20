Ruben Navarrette: Expand local voting rights

But at the local level, it's a different story.

Last week, members of the New York City Council adopted a commonsense measure to allow residents who are not U.S. citizens to vote for mayor and city council positions. Undocumented immigrants are still barred from voting, and noncitizens still can't vote in state or federal elections.

More than a dozen other cities -- including Chicago, San Francisco, two cities in Vermont, and 11 in Maryland -- currently allow noncitizens to vote in either city council or school board elections. Other cities and towns are mulling over proposals to follow suit.

In fact, the question is not why noncitizens should be allowed to vote in local elections. The better question is why should they not be allowed to vote in local elections.

On what legal, moral or practical grounds should legal, permanent residents be barred from voting for the people who represent them at the municipal level? Honestly, I can't think of any.

First, there is the issue of fairness. Noncitizens pay sales taxes, income taxes, payroll taxes and property taxes. So what we have now is -- what was that phrase, oh yes -- "taxation without representation." Anyone want to throw a tea party?