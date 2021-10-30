Ruben Navarrette: Empathy and immigration

Why does he do it? I asked.

"First, I do what I do because I like doing what I do," he replied. "Secondly, we face difficulties, especially peoples who have been marginalized. You have to have good ideas. You've gotta think hard. It requires debate to have better thinking. And we need better thinking given what we're up against."

Preach, amigo.

I asked Kennedy what we should make of the fact that Black people seem to have finally found a group of migrants they like: the Haitians.

My own theory starts with the distinctly unjust experience of Black Americans. Native Americans had their country stolen from them, and Mexican Americans lived in the Southwest while it was still part of Mexico. But unlike every other group of Americans, African Americans were kidnapped from their families, shipped to this country in chains and enslaved.

"The result is a lack of empathy," I told Kennedy. "What happened to African Americans in this country was so horrible, so repulsive and so singular and unique-- to literally be owned as property, to be declared by Congress three-fifths of a human being -- that you don't see yourself in anyone else's story. That trauma robbed you of your empathy."