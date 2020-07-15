Ruben Navarrette: Embracing the boycott

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The real national symbol of America isn't baseball, hot dogs or a slice of apple pie.

It is the boycott. My countrymen don't get any more "American" -- any more plugged into the true ethos of the land of the free and home of the brave -- than when they're trying to put someone else in the poor house because of an opinion, policy or endorsement they disagree with.

Despite what the racists say, Latinos have always excelled at being Americans. The nation's largest minority knows the history, culture, food and purpose of this magnificent country. And the tribe -- all 59 million of us -- contributes to all of those things every single day. We go along to get along, and we're masters of assimilation.

Even the small fraction who only speak Spanish -- surveys typically put the figure at about 15% -- are destined to lose the language war in the long run to their children who speak English.

That being the case, it's an act of patriotism that Latinos now want to once again try their hands at the American pastime: boycotts.