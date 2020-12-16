Ruben Navarrette: Dust-up over a doctorate

The best part of "Dr.-gate" is not what it taught us about Epstein, but what it taught us about his defenders. From the school of "the coverup is worse than the crime," they took a story about nothing and made it into something. And then when they were challenged, they claimed that their critics were making something out of nothing -- and stoking a gender war.

But who fired the first shot? Epstein.

That's a neat trick that conservative White men have turned into a science. They say something racist, and when we call them on it, suddenly we're the bigots. One of them says something sexist -- and the rest of the tribe defends it in the intellectual equivalent of a Proud Boys rally -- and when we object, we're the ones engaging in "identity politics." Shame on us!

It's like trying to grab smoke. It's also inconsistent with the brand messaging that conservative and Republicans push on everyone else. You remember? The one where people have to stop making excuses or playing the victim and take responsibility for their actions.

I always liked that part of the rightwing message. Where did that go? You don't need a doctorate -- of any kind -- to figure out the answer.

Ruben Navarrette writes for the Washington Post.

