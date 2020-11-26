Ruben Navarrette: Color and the cabinet

That's a win. Still, I'd rather not count wins and calculate percentages. That's math. I got into journalism to avoid math.

I was beginning to feel downright post-racial. But then I was reminded of something: Being blind to color shouldn't mean being blind to reality.

And so, just as I was getting out of the diversity game, Ben Shapiro -- and I say this, in my best Michael Corleone voice -- pulled me back in.

The 36-year-old conservative author, media commentator and radio host has a special calling, and it's to remind us that smart people are capable of saying things that are not that smart.

This week -- while discussing Biden's emerging Cabinet, which an aide to the president-elect promised would "look like America" -- Shapiro offered this gem to listeners of his radio show.

"I'm always confused by this idea that we have to proportionally represent every population in the United States in a Cabinet," he said. "I'm not sure why that is supposed to make a difference. Other than you are a racist and you're involved in racial essentialism. The suggestion being that your skin color, or your sex, is more important than your actual qualifications for the job."