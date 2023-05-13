Some people dread Mother's Day. The show can't go on once you've lost your leading lady.

My wife's mom passed away several years ago. And some of my oldest and truest friends -- now, like me, in their mid-50s -- are welcoming grandchildren but saying goodbye to their mothers.

For those who can no longer pick up the phone and call their moms, this holiday is brutal.

A Facebook meme shows a phone that has just received a call from "Mom," with the options to "accept" or "decline." The meme warns: Always accept those calls. You never know when they'll stop coming.

I'm meeting this season of life on different terms. Not that my heart doesn't break. It does. I've been missing my mom something awful -- especially when she is standing right beside me.

According to the charity Alzheimer's Research UK, about 55 million people in the world have dementia.

My 80-year-old mom is a member of that tribe.

Odds are that most of us know and love someone battling dementia. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "dementia is not a specific disease but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities."

That sounds like my mom. Her doctor says she's in great physical shape, after a lifetime of avoiding alcohol, cigarettes, sugar and illicit drugs. Yet she has experienced significant cognitive decline over the past several years.

She and my 81-year-old father live on their own, about 15 minutes away from the home I share with my wife and three teenagers. My brother and sister visit when they can. I take my parents out to run errands and to share meals with my wife and kids.

Much of the time, my mom is happy and at peace -- especially around family. But lately, she's grown increasingly frustrated at her inability to remember things -- like the names of her children. Sometimes, she tries to conceal the fact that she doesn't know who we are.

My mom was the first woman I loved. Later, girlfriends would put me on notice that they weren't interested in men who didn't treat their mothers well.

I've always tried to treat my mom well. Yet, I know I could have done better -- by, for instance, spending more time with her.

In the past 10 years, I've witnessed up close my mom's steep decline. She went from a caregiver who looked after her grandchildren to someone who sometimes resembles a toddler herself. She craves attention and needs supervision. She forgets to eat, and she has been known to wander off. She can no longer communicate clearly, since she has forgotten words, can't put sentences together and has difficulty processing what she's hearing. She rambles, repeats questions and retells stories.

My mom spoke Spanish as a child but English most of her life. Now, she reverts to Spanish. She has also started to ask about her own mother and wonder when she'll see her again. My grandma passed away many years ago. If you tell my mom that, she'll start to cry as if the funeral were yesterday.

Bearing witness to all this turns your world upside down. Suddenly, you're not sure of anything.

Growing up, I went to my dad when I excelled at an endeavor or racked up an accomplishment. Whenever I wanted to show strength, competence or success, my father was my first call.

When I was a mess, I went to my mom -- when I skinned my knee, had my heart broken, lost jobs or suffered setbacks. Whenever I felt hurt, vulnerable or confused, I wanted her.

Today, my mother is the one who is likely to feel confused and vulnerable.

I asked my wife what advice she would give to me and anyone else traveling down this dark and scary road.

"You have to sit through the uncomfortable moments," she advised. "Don't correct her if she gets something wrong. Just sit and listen, and spend time. Show her that you love her."

I get it. She's saying I should stop dwelling on what has been lost and appreciate what is still here.

Dementia isn't pretty and neat. It's messy. But then again, my mom spent her life cleaning up my messes.

The least I can do is help her cope with hers.