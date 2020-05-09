Ruben Navarrette: California letting us down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SAN DIEGO -- California, you're breaking my heart.

I've lived in the Golden State for three-fourths of my life. The state is in my bones and part of who I am. I've shopped around. I've lived for a dozen years in three other states. But this is where I belong. And where I'll stay.

Yet, there have been times in the last eight weeks -- which have seen a global pandemic, food insecurity, shelter-at-home orders, public protests, and now meat shortages at grocery stores -- when I haven't recognized the place.

For instance, when I attended elementary school in Central California in the 1970s, we were taught that the official state motto was: "Eureka." Now, the new unofficial motto seems to be some organic, buck-authority, anti-vaxxer, anarchistic aging hippy version of: "You're not the boss of me!"

The old motto -- the official one -- is all about progress, discovery and renewal. The new one -- born of the coronavirus -- reeks of selfishness, defiance and entitlement. You ask people to make a little sacrifice like giving up golf or staying away from the beach for just a few months. And all heck breaks loose.