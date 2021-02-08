Ruben Navarrette: Broken debate renewed

This was round two of Biden's executive orders on immigration. The first round came on his first day in office, when he sought to protect Dreamers (undocumented immigrants brought here at a young age); end the ban on immigrants from Muslim countries; and stop construction of Trump's "big beautiful" wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Another executive order from that early batch -- calling for a 100-day moratorium on deportations -- hit a roadblock when a federal judge in Texas looked favorably upon a legal challenge by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who insisted the federal government has to alert the states in advance of any significant change to immigration enforcement.

At the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, Congress received an immigration proposal on Biden's first day in office that was less than comprehensive. The legislation asks for a lot (i.e., a pathway to U.S. citizenship for an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants). But it doesn't give back much in return (nothing about beefed up border security, guest workers, employer sanctions for those who hire illegal immigrants, etc.)

The omissions raise the possibility that Biden's immigration plan -- which will be haggled over for the next several months -- could be a sneaky "show bill" that is not intended to pass, only to give the administration a gold star for trying to pass something.