Ruben Navarrette: Both parties play the game

Yet, in the same speech, the president then cynically pivoted toward his Democratic base and tossed out a slab of red meat:

"But it's time for corporate America, and the wealthiest 1% of Americans, to just begin to pay their fair share. Just their fair share," Biden said as Democrats in the chamber rose to their feet in applause.

Common sense tells us that Biden's math is sketchy. Cost of living is a real thing. A couple earning $450,000 in Billings, Montana, is probably living larger than one that makes $450,000 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Democrats say they need this revenue to fund a massive infrastructure bill that would likely cost at least $1.5 trillion and could easily cost as much as $3.5 trillion if far-left progressives are expected to sign on.

Classism rhetoric isn't about paying for roads and bridges any more than nativism rhetoric is about securing the border. This is about liberals' riling up their base on the left, just like conservatives do with their base on the right. It's about scoring points and raising money for reelection.

You may have noticed that the catch phrase "pay their fair share" has been playing on a loop for several weeks. The class warfare must be working for liberals, or they wouldn't keep declaring it.