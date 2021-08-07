Ruben Navarrette: Biles' triumph transcends medals

For superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles -- who has won a total of seven Olympic medals in her career -- the bronze medal she won Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics will probably always be her favorite. After all, that medal was particularly hard-earned.

Following her win, Biles told reporters that she hadn't expected to be cleared to compete in the balance beam competition.

"I was just happy to be able to perform regardless of the outcome," she said. "I did it for me, and I was just proud of myself for being able to compete one more time."

It had been a week since Biles stunned fans around the world by hitting pause and withdrawing from a handful of other events at the Tokyo games to get her mind and body back in sync.

Suddenly, the Olympics became the vehicle for people around the world to discuss a touchy subject that most of us would just as soon avoid talking about: mental health.

But there was another topic -- one that can be just as sensitive -- that also surfaced thanks to Biles: quitting.

Certainly, Biles didn't quit the games or gymnastics altogether. But she did quit from competing in a number of events.