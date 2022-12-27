Ruben Navarrette: Biden gets a present

This is awkward.

Chief Justice John Roberts and the Supreme Court just gave President Joe Biden quite a welcome Christmas present. In fact, as gifts go, this one is such a gem that it might eventually help save the Biden presidency.

That is, save it from Biden himself. The president has a maddening habit of promising reforms that he apparently never intends to deliver - most likely because following through could cost him support from his working-class base.

Roberts's gift to Biden arrived just two days before the scheduled demise of Title 42, last Wednesday. In the nick of time, the chief justice put a temporary hold on what was to be the termination of the policy. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended indefinitely that temporary decision.

Title 42 is the section of the U.S. Code created by the Public Health Service Act of 1944 to prevent the spread of disease by keeping out foreigners.

In 2020, President Donald Trump seized upon Title 42 to keep migrants out of the United States. Even those seeking asylum were turned away as Trump claimed he was combating the coronavirus.

And for the past two years, Biden -- who is basically Trump 2.0 on immigration -- was no improvement. He has continued to exploit Title 42, despite 2020 campaign promises to end it once elected.

Since March 2020, there have been -- because of Title 42, and under both Trump and Biden -- at least 2.4 million cases of migrants being denied the right to apply for asylum in the United States.

Border Patrol agents have warned for weeks that, if Title 42 is lifted, as many as 15,000 migrants and refugees could wind up crossing the U.S.-Mexico border every day. We could, they say, be looking at as many as 500,000 border crossings per month.

Biden wants no part of that. He is terrified of catching the blame for a wave of migrants and refugees crossing the border. Can you imagine the spectacle being captured on video and played on the evening news leading up to the 2024 election?

When the topic is immigration, the Democratic Party's mascot isn't really the donkey. It's the chicken. So Biden followed Trump's lead and essentially copied his policies. Idiocy loves company.

Someone had to show some courage. That person was Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, who ordered the end of Title 42 by Dec. 21. Sullivan called the policy "arbitrary and capricious." He's right.

Then Roberts rode to the rescue. A group of as many as 20 Republican-controlled states filed an emergency appeal to prevent the policy's demise, and Roberts demanded that the Biden administration respond.

What is the White House supposed to say? It is going through the motions of pushing back against the states, insisting that the federal government should have the final say on border enforcement. But the truth is that neither side wants to see Title 42 go away.

This is an impressive display of legal acrobatics. For someone who belongs to the party that loves to preach against "judicial activism" when it comes to abortion or gay rights, the chief justice can deliver a spot-on impersonation of an activist judge when necessary.

What a bizarre odyssey this has been for Title 42, a once-obscure provision of U.S. code.

The Biden administration wants to have it both ways. It claims that it is prepared to allow Title 42 to end, even though it did nothing to bring about that end. But the administration also wants to preserve its authority for similar public health restrictions in the future.

That's insane. Democrats want us to vote for them because they're not Republicans. But once they get elected, they want to reserve the right to act like Republicans. What's the point?

Roberts did Biden a big favor by keeping Title 42 in place, at least for now. But what this White House could really use is something you can't put in a box adorned with a ribbon: integrity.