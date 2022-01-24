Ruben Navarrette: Biden dividing nation

Then, in August of 2012, during a campaign speech in Danville, Virginia, Biden hit the race drum so hard that he broke it. Speaking to an audience that, according to press accounts, contained "hundreds of African Americans," Biden essentially accused Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and his friends in banking and finance of wanting to bring back slavery.

"Romney wants to let the -- he said in the first hundred days, he's going to let the big banks once again write their own rules, unchain Wall Street," Biden said. "They're going to put you all back in chains!"

At the time, then-U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y. -- according to CBS News -- called Biden's comment "stupid" during a radio interview.

"Was he talking about slavery? You bet your a-- he was. Was he using the vernacular? Yes, he was," Rangel said. "Did he think it was cute … Yes, he did. Was it something stupid to say? You bet your life it was stupid."

Finally, in 2020, Biden told Charlamagne tha God, co-host of the morning radio show "The Breakfast Club," that any African American who would think about voting for Donald Trump "ain't Black."