Ruben Navarrette: Are Latinos winning yet?

In his haunting ballad "The Wrestler," Bruce Springsteen tells the story of a down-and-out professional fighter who always comes up short.

"You've seen me, I come and stand at every door," says the wrestler. "You've seen me, I always leave with less than I had before."

Now you see Latino voters. We supposedly have all this power. Yet we always seem to leave the political arena with less than we had before.

Yes, a week after the 2020 election, we're still talking about the Latino vote. Of course, some folks say there is no such thing as the "Latino vote" because, this time, the results were such a mixed bag.

Wrong. There is no "Latino bloc." But there is still a Latino vote. Just like there's a youth vote, rural vote, Jewish vote, or suburban women's vote. People in those groups cast ballots. We analyze them. That's the vote. The people don't have to agree for their votes to tell us something.

Same with Latinos, whose votes in this election told us a lot.

For one thing, we had the most eligible voters of any racial or ethnic minority in U.S. history. As many as 32 million Latinos were eligible to vote. According to exit polls, about 20 million exercised the franchise.