Ruben Navarrette: Ad oversimplifies the middle

The fact that the commercial was attacked by both the right and the left again showed how similar the opposing camps are. Both sides would agree that it's easy to be gracious when you win. Conservatives wonder where this thirst for unity was when Donald Trump was president. Liberals want to hold Republicans accountable for the havoc they whipped up with loose talk about stolen elections.

My criticism involves what it means to be in the "middle." For me, the middle ground is sacred. It is every bit as important to me as Springsteen's music is to him.

Trouble is, I don't think most Americans know what that means anymore to be in the middle of the road. The center shifts from decade to decade. It's not just hard to hold. It can be impossible to define.

That's what bothered me about the Jeep commercial. It trivializes something that deserves more respect than you get from a slick two minute spot from a slick ad agency on Madison Avenue.

Even so, I marvel at the ability of the Boss to make even a car commercial sound like Masterpiece Theater.