Ruben Navarrette: A window on dyslexia

Have you seen a shark cry? It's unsettling. But when the tears are caused by dyslexia, it can also be revealing.

October is Dyslexia Awareness Month. So it's time to explore the peculiar world of a learning difficulty that experts say could afflict as many as one in five Americans.

The shark is Kevin O'Leary. The boastful Canadian-born "Shark Tank" host and multi-millionaire investor -- aka "Mr. Wonderful" -- who chokes up when discussing his struggle with dyslexia as a child in the 1960s.

"It was very difficult for my mother," O'Leary told Yahoo! Finance. "She was very worried about me. Parents don't know ... what the future holds. They're not sure what's going to happen. And that puts a lot of pressure on relationships and families."

I hear this often from dyslexics, that their parents wanted so badly to help them but didn't know how. As a parent, it breaks my heart.

I've also seen many parents of dyslexic children shell out money for specialized language therapy and shuttle their kids to after-school sessions.

I'm impressed by dyslexic children who battle a public school system that was not built for them. But I'm in awe of those parents who heroically fight for their kids against an invisible enemy.