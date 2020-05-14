Ruben Navarrette: A SEAL's pandemic perspective

"Most people don't have the discipline to control their focus," he explained. "It starts with language. Your language creates your internal thoughts, and your thoughts create emotions, and your emotions create your actions. Right now, people are out of control with their actions."

Control, huh? That word comes up a lot these days. It's interesting that -- at a moment when we feel as if we don't have a lot of control over our personal lives -- the first thing some people worry about is that the government is trying to seize even more control from us.

We seem to be having some success in slowing the spread of COVID-19, thanks to the same social distancing that we're sick of and now can't wait to end. That's like showing gratitude to your life preserver by tossing it away. What sense does that make?

But, while we may be flattening the curve in some places, we're losing the mental game. We're just not thinking clearly.

Hiner chalks some of that up to the debilitating power of isolation.

"Under the Geneva Convention, it's a form of torture," he said. "Isolation will drive you insane."

So how do you survive it?