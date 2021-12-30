Ruben Navarrette: A New Year's request

This New Year, instead of a resolution, I'd like to make a request -- of America.

Mind you, it's not for me. Well, it's not only for me. This "ask" is on behalf of the nation's 62 million Latinos, who represent 18% of the U.S. population.

As a Mexican American, I'm in the club. Although I'm not always a member in good standing, depending on the opinion of the week.

Latinos have earned the right to make a few demands. We've served in the U.S. military in every major conflict from Kabul all the way back to Yorktown. (Gracias to Captain Jorge Farragut, and his son David, who left Spain to help the colonists fight the British). We've received more than our share of medals for valor, but we've also lost a disproportionate number of our best and bravest young men and women.

Latinos have paid a mountain of taxes, started scores of businesses and employed millions of workers. We've cooked meals, cleaned houses, built roads, tarred roofs, swung hammers, dug ditches, picked peaches and done just about every dirty job other Americans wouldn't do.

I don't speak for the members of my tribe. But I do try to listen closely when they speak to me.