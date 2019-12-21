Ruben Navarrette: A difficult relationship

Take-out restaurants, you're next. Hand over the plastic forks or else.

We're a long way from the 1930s, when folks from Oklahoma and Missouri optimistically migrated to the Central Valley. They pitched their tents and worked their tails off. Year-round sunshine told them they were right to make the trip. Years later, the Okie from Muskogee, Merle Haggard, promised a warmer climate "if we make it through December ... maybe even California."

Rumors of the state's demise are wildly exaggerated. California now has the fifth largest economy in the world, behind China, Japan, Germany and the United States. Silicon Valley is printing money, and it doesn't need President Trump's tariffs. Hollywood makes hundreds of billions of dollars by spinning yarns out of make-believe. Last year, the tourism industry took in more than $140 billion. And agriculture generated more than $50 billion thanks in large part to those illegal immigrants whom many Californians claim they want to get rid of. Wink, wink.

In the early 1960s, my grandfather -- who had been leading my mother and her family of migrant workers between Texas and California -- stayed in California for good because they could earn $1 more per hour.