Robert Reich: Trump shows lawlessness

Trump not only stopped the Navy from possibly giving Gallagher a less-than-honorable discharge, he upended the military code of justice, designed for the military to handle legal violations in its ranks, including war crimes.

Gallagher's Navy SEAL accusers were themselves whistleblowers who broke the SEAL's code of silence in order to stop a rogue chief. Now they face recrimination from within the ranks. From now on, any soldier who witnesses a superior officer committing possible war crimes will be more reluctant to report them.

Similarly, Trump's ongoing intrusions into the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation aren't just efforts to derail investigations of his wrongdoing, they're attacks on the system of justice itself.

Attorney General William Barr is supposed to be responsible to the American people but has become Trump's advocate. Barr even advised the White House not to turn over the whistleblower complaint to Congress.

After misleading the public on the contents of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, Barr bowed to Trump's demand that the DOJ look into the origin of the FBI investigation that had led to the Mueller report.