Robert Reich: Social responsibility is a sham

Some 50,000 GM workers then staged the longest auto strike in 50 years. They won a few wage gains but didn't save any jobs. Meanwhile, GM's stock has performed so well that Barra earned nearly $22 million last year.

Another prominent Business Roundtable CEO who made the commitment to all his stakeholders is AT&T's Randall Stephenson, who promised to invest in the company's broadband network and create at least 7,000 new jobs with the billions the company received from the Trump tax cut. Instead, AT&T has cut more than 30,000 jobs since the tax cut went into effect.

Let's not forget Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and its Whole Foods subsidiary. Just weeks after Bezos made the Business Roundtable commitment to all his stakeholders, Whole Foods announced it would be cutting medical benefits for its entire part-time workforce.

The list goes on. Just in time for the holidays, U.S. Steel announced 1,545 layoffs at two plants in Michigan. Last year, five U.S. Steel executives received an average compensation package of $4.8 million, a 53 percent increase over 2017.

Instead of offering employees holiday pay, Walmart offered them a 15 percent store discount. Oh, and did I mention that Walmart saved $2.2 billion this year from the Trump tax cut.