Robert Reich: 2010s were anti-democracy decade

Groups supported by Charles and the late David Koch spent more than $20 million promoting the tax cut, which will save them and their heirs between $1 billion and $1.4 billion a year.

Not even a sizzling economy could match these returns.

With the help of the tax cut, corporate profits are now at an all-time high. But almost nothing has trickled down. Companies have spent most of their extra cash on stock buybacks and dividends. This has given the stock market a sugar high but has left little for workers.

The anti-democracy decade has been hard on American workers. Despite the longest economic expansion in modern history, real wages have barely risen. The share of corporate profits going to workers still isn't back to where it was before the 2008 financial crisis. Never in the history of economic data have corporate profits outgrown employee compensation so clearly and for so long.

The so-called "free market" has been taken over by crony capitalism, corporate bailouts and corporate welfare.

No wonder confidence in political institutions has plummeted. In 1964, just 29 percent of voters believed that government was "run by a few big interests looking out for themselves." By 2013, 79 percent of Americans believed it.

Enter Donald Trump.