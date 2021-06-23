Robert Reich: China isn't biggest threat

We didn’t see that our own financial system resembled a casino and demanded immediate profits. We overlooked that our educational system left almost 80% of our young people unable to comprehend a news magazine and many others unprepared for work. And our infrastructure of unsafe bridges and potholed roads was draining our productivity.

In the present case of China, the geopolitical rivalry is palpable. Yet at the same time, American corporations and investors are quietly making bundles by running low-wage factories there and selling technology to their Chinese “partners.” And American banks and venture capitalists are busily underwriting deals in China.

I don’t mean to downplay the challenge China represents to the United States. But throughout America’s postwar history, it has been easier to blame others than to blame ourselves.

The greatest danger we face today is not coming from China. It is our drift toward proto-fascism. We must be careful not to demonize China so much that we encourage a new paranoia that further distorts our priorities, encourages nativism and xenophobia, and leads to larger military outlays rather than public investments in education, infrastructure and basic research on which America’s future prosperity and security critically depend.

The central question for America — an ever more diverse America whose economy and culture are rapidly fusing with the economies and cultures of the rest of the globe — is whether it is possible to rediscover our identity and our mutual responsibility without creating another enemy.

Robert Reich, a former U.S. secretary of labor, writes for Tribune Content Agency.

