Robert Reich: Bezos, Musk set bar low

So Tesla workers are now being forced to choose between their livelihoods or, possibly, their lives. Musk says his factory is safe, but a worker who returned to the production line told the New York Times that little has changed, and it’s hard to avoid coming within 6 feet of others.

Why is Musk so intent on risking lives? It can’t be the money. Musk is rolling in it. Tesla’s stock closed at $790.96 a share on May 13, which put the company’s value at about $146 billion, according to the New York Times. (By contrast, GM, which produces far more cars, is valued at less than $31 billion.)

It’s that, like Bezos, Musk wants to impose his will on the world. The pandemic is an obstacle, so it must be ignored.

In January, Musk said COVID-19 would be nothing worse than the common cold. In March, he tweeted that “coronavirus panic is dumb.” By late April he was calling shelter-in-place orders “fascist” and asserting that health officials were “breaking people’s freedoms.”

If all this reminds you of someone who now occupies the Oval Office, that’s no coincidence. Musk’s thin-skinned, petulant narcissism bears an uncanny resemblance to that of Donald Trump, who last week tweeted, “California should let Tesla and @elonmusk open the plant, NOW.”