Rex Huppke: Insurrection not so scary after all, right?

Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, handed the PowerPoint over to the Jan. 6 committee that's investigating me. (Sometimes it seems like those committee members are the only ones who get me, you know what I mean?)

Of course, that was back when Meadows was cooperating with the committee. He's not now, and he'll likely be held in contempt of Congress, which is fine by me.

It makes me nuts that all these people who came up with me, rooted for me and nurtured me now refuse to brag about me under oath. They keep worrying about self-incrimination. Look, I'm just a humble failed coup, but if you're afraid that telling the truth might incriminate you, well, you sound like you're guilty of something.

Let's get back to that PowerPoint, which, I'll remind you, was somehow not front-page, banner-headline news in every newspaper across the country. Can you imagine if after former President Barack Obama was reelected in 2012, word got out that his team had put together a fancy set of slides titled, "If Romney Wins, Here's The Crap We're Going to Make Up to Subvert the Election"?

Fox News would have changed its name to "THE TYRANNICAL OBAMA COUP-PLOT NETWORK," and every right-wing media pundit would have never stopped fainting.