Rekha Basu: When principles collide

For two decades, a man referred to only as Calvin has been proclaiming the word of God in the charming and orderly, 11,000-population northwest Iowa city of Spencer. For some of those years, he has done so in the heart of Spencer's main street, along Grand Avenue.

To hear a foe tell it, he does it twice a day at various hours, in nice weather when people would leave their windows open. And he gets loud.

For residents of the apartments above the businesses, it can sound as though he's screaming inside, the woman told me. She asked not to be named because she is worried about being perceived as anti-Christian. Since Grand Bridal, an upscale bridal store, opened on the street, Calvin is said to have tried to stop people going inside, to preach to them. The store's owner declined to comment.

Some people took the matter to the mayor and City Council after Calvin lowered his volume but then raised it again, and the former city manager refused to take any action, the woman said.

The First Amendment establishes the right to free exercise of religion and freedom of speech. It also guarantees the right of people to petition the government for a redress of grievances. So what happens when one person’s speech becomes another’s grievance?