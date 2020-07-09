Rekha Basu: Safety and freedom collide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As summer dawned and the Fourth of July holiday approached, I learned I won't be allowed to visit my son and daughter-in-law in New York or my sister and her family in Massachusetts unless I first self-isolate there for two weeks. Tack that onto the driving time and there goes the whole vacation.

You're out of luck, too, if you're considering a trip East (Connecticut and New Jersey too) and you're in one of those 16 states whose residents are also under orders to sequester because they haven't gotten their COVID-19 numbers under control.

And that's even if you did everything right: heeded the experts, wore masks, avoided crowds, stayed out of restaurants. If your state's leadership refused to issue mandates and left those measures voluntary -- or lifted restrictions too soon -- you're going to be paying the price.

You're paying it for all those Americans who refuse to go masked into superstores and can't stay out of the bars or practice social distancing. For those heady beachgoers showcased in national news reports clucking about their constitutional rights to cluster.